DEARBORN (WWJ) – A shake-up at the top of the organizational ladder at Ford Motor Company as a top executive leaves amid allegations of inappropriate behavior.

raj nair credit ford motor co Top Ford Motor Co. Executive Out Amid Allegations Of Inappropriate Behavior

Raj Nair. Former president of Ford North America operations. (Credit/Ford Motor Co.)

Raj Nair, former executive vice president and president of North America division of Ford Motor Company, was let go on Wednesday, “effective immediately.”

Ford Motor stating that Nair had been released for behavior inconsistent with Ford Motor Company – described as inappropriate behavior but did not detail exactly what that behavior was.

Autotrader analyst Michelle Krebs says companies are being very careful:

“Every company, in every industry is being particularly sensitive to inappropriate behaviors by employees and executives and the auto industry is no exception.”

In a statement released by Ford – Nair said, “I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the company and I have always espoused. I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future.”

Nair, widely considered a rising star at the auto company, was promoted to head of operations in June of 2017. In this role, he was responsible for leading all aspects of Ford’s North American business units.

Previously, Nair, a graduate of Kettering University, was executive vice president of product development, and chief technical officer (CTO), a position he held since December 1, 2015.

No word yet on a replacement.

