ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – It’s called “Michigan time” and it’s ending in May.

The University of Michigan is changing a policy that allows for classes to begin 10 minutes after their scheduled start time.

The university announced that the “Michigan Time” policy will be phased out on May 1. The policy was put in place in the 1930s to allow for transfer time between classes on the more than 3,200-acre campus.

Transfer time will now be shifted to the end of class periods, so classes that end on the hour will wrap up 10 minutes earlier.

UM Provost Martin Philbert says officials decided to move away from Michigan Time in order to be more consistent across the system’s schools and colleges. The university says the switch will allow the campus to be more in sync with off-campus activities.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.