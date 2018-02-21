CBS 62Closeup of an Obamacare newspaper headline on cash(credit: istock) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), […]
ANN ARBOR (WWJ/AP) – It’s called “Michigan time” and it’s ending in May.

The University of Michigan is changing a policy that allows for classes to begin 10 minutes after their scheduled start time.

The university announced that the “Michigan Time” policy will be phased out on May 1. The policy was put in place in the 1930s to allow for transfer time between classes on the more than 3,200-acre campus.

Transfer time will now be shifted to the end of class periods, so classes that end on the hour will wrap up 10 minutes earlier.

UM Provost Martin Philbert says officials decided to move away from Michigan Time in order to be more consistent across the system’s schools and colleges. The university says the switch will allow the campus to be more in sync with off-campus activities.

