Arizona Guard Trier Ruled Ineligible After Failed Drug Test

TEMPE, AZ - FEBRUARY 15: Allonzo Trier #35 of the Arizona Wildcats during the first half of the college basketball game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Wells Fargo Arena on February 15, 2018 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – The NCAA ruled Arizona men’s basketball player Allonzo Trier ineligible on Thursday after results from a January drug test revealed a banned substance in his system. Arizona is appealing the decision, according to a release from the university.

NEWS: Allonzo Trier is ineligible as of today. Arizona is appealing. pic.twitter.com/AaN3la41t7 — Brian Hamilton (@_Brian_Hamilton) February 22, 2018

Trier previously tested positive for the same performance-enhancing drug. He missed 19 games to begin the 2016-17 season until he tested negative for the substance, which has never been identified by the school. According to the school’s release Thursday, the amounts of the substance were “minuscule by scientific standards” and they claim that it “appears to be a remnant” of the substance he previously tested positive for.

The junior guard is averaging 19.6 points. 3.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game for the 14th-ranked Wildcats. He is the second-leading scorer in the Pac-12 this season, behind freshman teammate DeAndre Ayton.