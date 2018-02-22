CBS 62A major snow storm hits Detroit, Mich. on February 2, 2011. (credit: WWJ Newsradio 950) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations […]
Former US Secretary of State and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to unveil US postal service issued Oscar de la Renta Forever stamp during a ceremony in New York on February 16, 2017. (Photo credit: JEWEL SAMAD/AFP/Getty Images)

GRAND RAPIDS (AP) – Hillary Clinton will appear in Grand Rapids for an event honoring former first lady Betty Ford, who would have turned 100 this year.

Clinton will appear with Lynda Bird Johnson Robb, the daughter of President Lyndon Johnson, on April 11 at Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park. They’ll participate in a public discussion moderated by journalist Andrea Mitchell.

Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of Betty and Gerald Ford, describes Clinton, Robb and Mitchell as three “strong women.” She says her family is pleased to have them celebrate her mother’s centennial.

Gerald Ford represented Grand Rapids in Congress before becoming vice president and president.

Tickets for the event, titled “America’s First Ladies: An Enduring Legacy,” will go on sale March 5. More information is available by calling (616) 254-0393.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

