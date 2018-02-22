It's National Margarita Day! Celebrate By Learning These Booze Secrets

(WWJ) Did you know that drinking alcohol is more likely to help you live past 90 years old than exercise?

It’s true, and it’s something to keep in mind today, which has been officially dubbed National Margarita Day.

Several local bars and restaurants are bringing out the tequila in celebration. That includes Bahama Breeze, which is selling its house margaritas for $2.35 today, including tax. Those drinks are usually $6.99.

There are also specials at other local restaurants as well, including Mexican Village in Detroit, Blue Goose Cantina, Chili’s, Tony Roma’s, Max & Erma’s, and On The Border Cantina, where margaritas are only $2 today.

A 90+ study, led by the University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.

A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference, and told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.

The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.

Here are some other little-known facts about tequila to help you celebrate National Margarita Day.