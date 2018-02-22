It's National Margarita Day! Celebrate By Learning These Booze Secrets

(WWJ) Did you know that drinking alcohol is more likely to help you live past 90 years old than exercise?
It’s true, and it’s something to keep in mind today, which has been officially dubbed National Margarita Day.
Several local bars and restaurants are bringing out the tequila in celebration. That includes Bahama Breeze, which is selling its house margaritas for $2.35 today, including tax. Those drinks are usually $6.99.
There are also specials at other local restaurants as well, including Mexican Village in Detroit, Blue Goose Cantina, Chili’s, Tony Roma’s, Max & Erma’s, and On The Border Cantina, where margaritas are only $2 today.
A 90+ study, led by the University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, claims drinking a couple of glasses of beer or wine a day is more important than exercise for living past 90.
A specialist in neurology from the University of California, Irvine spoke about the research at a recent conference, and told British online newspaper The Independent she firmly believes that modest drinking improves longevity.
The study showed people who drank about two glasses of beer or wine a day were nearly 20 percent less likely to experience a premature death.
Here are some other little-known facts about tequila to help you celebrate National Margarita Day.
- Tequila comes from a plant, one that’s called blue agave
- Tequila comes from the heart — of the agave plant. Tequila is produced by removing the heart, or piña, of the agave plant, which can weigh anywhere from 80 to 200 pounds when harvested, according to HuffPo. This heart is stripped of its leaves and then cooked, fermented and distilled.
- Tequila can be turned into diamonds (really!)
- The most expensive bottle of tequila costs $3.5 million. Pasión Azteca is priced the way it is because of the extremely fancy bottle. The platinum and white-gold bottle is adorned with 6,400 diamonds.
- Only rubes consume tequila in shot glasses. True connoissers know you’re supposed to drink it in a brandy snifter. “That way, the agave flavors and aromas can be properly enjoyed,” HuffPo writes.
- An opened bottle of tequila only stays fresh for about two months before it oxidizes; unopened bottles can last for years. (We can’t help but wonder who would leave their tequila unopened for years.)
- To be called tequila, the product must be made in Mexico.
- What’s up with the worm in the tequila bottle? That’s a myth, per Bahama Breeze. “The worm, or gusano, is actually associated with mezcal, a close drink relative of tequila’s. In the 1940s the worm was used as a marketing ploy, with brands claiming the worm had aphrodisiac and even magical qualities,” the company writes on its website.