Police Looking For Missing Woman With Alzheimers
Filed Under:missing person
Genette Stowers, 65, went missing on Wednesday night. (Photo courtesy of Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for a woman who went missing Wednesday night in Allen Park.

Police issued a serious missing person alert for Genette Stowers, who was last seen by her daughter on Wednesday night at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the 17000 block of Southfield Freeway. Her daughter reported that her mother left the location walking and failed to return

Stowers is described as a 65-year-old female, 5’4″, light brown complexion, with gray hair braided to back in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a red coat with black buttons and blue jeans. Stowers is in good physical condition but suffers from Alzheimers.

If anyone has seen Stowers or knows of her whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.

