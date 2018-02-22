DETROIT – The Detroit Tigers announced today that the club has agreed to terms with the following 17 players on contracts for the 2018 season: righthanded pitchers Sandy Baez, Michael Fulmer, Eduardo Jimenez, Joe Jiménez, Gerson Moreno, Zac Reininger, Warwick Saupold and Spencer Turnbull, lefthanded pitchers Chad Bell, Matthew Boyd, Jairo Labourt, Gregory Soto and Daniel Stumpf, infielders Dawel Lugo and Dixon Machado and outfielders Mike Gerber and JaCoby Jones.
With 17 players agreeing to terms today, the Tigers now have 29 players of the club’s 40-man roster under contract for the 2018 season.