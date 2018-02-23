CBS 62ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 28: at Crisler Center on December 28, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local […]
EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Parts of Michigan State University are under water.

A drone video from above the East Lansing campus shows massive flooding in the north end zone lot and across the softball and baseball fields.

MSU Softball even tweeted about the footage, saying thankfully they’ve got quite a bit of time before their first home game.

This is the highest level the Red Cedar River has been in more than 40 years. The MSU campus is experiencing the most significant flooding since 1975, when the river reached 12 feet.

Portions of Kalamazoo Street, Chestnut Road and Red Cedar Road are closed. Officials say for the first time ever, they’re deploying a flood barrier on campus between the river and the Computer Center.

Secchia Stadium, Old College Field, McLane Baseball Stadium and Kobs Field are all closed, along with DeMartin Soccer Stadium. Classes in several buildings have also been relocated.

