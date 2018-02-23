EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Parts of Michigan State University are under water.

A drone video from above the East Lansing campus shows massive flooding in the north end zone lot and across the softball and baseball fields.

UPDATE: The flooding has actually gotten much worse pic.twitter.com/dviXdjkVek — Nick Krumm (@NKrumm) February 23, 2018

I'd say the river is just a little flooded pic.twitter.com/NuEzHShXfF — Nick Krumm (@NKrumm) February 21, 2018

MSU Softball even tweeted about the footage, saying thankfully they’ve got quite a bit of time before their first home game.

This is the highest level the Red Cedar River has been in more than 40 years. The MSU campus is experiencing the most significant flooding since 1975, when the river reached 12 feet.

Portions of Kalamazoo Street, Chestnut Road and Red Cedar Road are closed. Officials say for the first time ever, they’re deploying a flood barrier on campus between the river and the Computer Center.

Secchia Stadium, Old College Field, McLane Baseball Stadium and Kobs Field are all closed, along with DeMartin Soccer Stadium. Classes in several buildings have also been relocated.

Two aerial shots from this morning on the @michiganstateu campus. The north end zone lot and @MSU_Softball @statebaseball fields. Courtesy @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/8uPI0WSLdi — Scott Westerman (@MSUScottW) February 22, 2018