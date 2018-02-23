CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]

ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – If you’ve been looking for a new restaurant to try — you’re in luck! The 7th Annual Royal Oak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.

Twenty of the city’s top venues will offer three-course lunch and dinner menus for $15, $25 and $35 a person. Each restaurant will also feature a special cocktail made with Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka.

Royal Oak’s Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday, March 4.

Participating Restaurants

  • Ale Mary’s Beer Hall – Menu
  • Bastone Brewery – Menu
  • Bigalora – Menu
  • Bistro 82 – Menu
  • Cafe Muse – Menu
  • D’Amato’s – Menu
  • Fifth Avenue – Menu
  • Jim Brady’s Detroit – Menu
  • Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery – Menu
  • Le Crepe – Menu
  • Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery – Menu
  • Lockhart’s BBQ – Menu
  • Mesa Tacos and Tequila – Menu
  • Mr. B’s Gastropub – Menu
  • Oak City Grille – Menu
  • The Rock on Third – Menu
  • Royal Oak Taphouse – Menu
  • Tom’s Oyster Bar – Menu
  • Town Tavern – Menu
  • Trattoria da Luigi – Menu
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen