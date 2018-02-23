ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – If you’ve been looking for a new restaurant to try — you’re in luck! The 7th Annual Royal Oak Restaurant Week kicks off Friday.
Twenty of the city’s top venues will offer three-course lunch and dinner menus for $15, $25 and $35 a person. Each restaurant will also feature a special cocktail made with Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka.
Royal Oak’s Restaurant Week wraps up on Sunday, March 4.
Participating Restaurants
- Ale Mary’s Beer Hall – Menu
- Bastone Brewery – Menu
- Bigalora – Menu
- Bistro 82 – Menu
- Cafe Muse – Menu
- D’Amato’s – Menu
- Fifth Avenue – Menu
- Jim Brady’s Detroit – Menu
- Jolly Pumpkin Pizzeria & Brewery – Menu
- Le Crepe – Menu
- Lily’s Seafood Grill & Brewery – Menu
- Lockhart’s BBQ – Menu
- Mesa Tacos and Tequila – Menu
- Mr. B’s Gastropub – Menu
- Oak City Grille – Menu
- The Rock on Third – Menu
- Royal Oak Taphouse – Menu
- Tom’s Oyster Bar – Menu
- Town Tavern – Menu
- Trattoria da Luigi – Menu