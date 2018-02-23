CBS 62ANN ARBOR, MI - DECEMBER 28: at Crisler Center on December 28, 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local […]
LIVONIA (WWJ) – A water main break is causing big problems for Livonia residents this morning.

The city is currently under a boil water advisory and as a result, all the city’s schools are closed Friday.

The advisory was issued Thursday following a series of water main breaks along Schoolcraft Road, near Stark. Officials haven’t yet said what caused the problem but crews are working to correct the issue.

Residents should bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 and CBSDetroit.com for the latest. 

