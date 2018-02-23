LIVONIA (WWJ) – A water main break is causing big problems for Livonia residents this morning.

The city is currently under a boil water advisory and as a result, all the city’s schools are closed Friday.

The advisory was issued Thursday following a series of water main breaks along Schoolcraft Road, near Stark. Officials haven’t yet said what caused the problem but crews are working to correct the issue.

Residents should bring all water to a boil for at least one minute and then let it cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food until further notice.

Whenever a water system loses pressure for any significant length of time, precautionary measures are recommended since a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination in the water system. Boiling water before using it will kill bacteria and other organisms that may be in the water.

Residents will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

