US Curling Team Going For Gold
CBS 62This dog was wrapped in plastic and abandoned on a Detroit sidewalk. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television […]
WWJ Newsradio 950This dog was wrapped in plastic and abandoned on a Detroit sidewalk. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ […]
97.1 The TicketThis dog was wrapped in plastic and abandoned on a Detroit sidewalk. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270This dog was wrapped in plastic and abandoned on a Detroit sidewalk. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio […]
Filed Under:Olympics
GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Matt Hamilton, John Shuster, John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Curling. It’s perhaps the biggest oddball sport of the Winter Olympics.

It’s also drawing some of the biggest buzz of the 2018 PyeongChang games. While many an American may be unfamiliar with the sport, it has gained a lot of traction during the U.S. Men’s Curling Team’s run to the gold medal game.

After knocking off the three-time defending gold medalists from Canada in the semifinals, Team USA takes on Sweden in the finals Saturday at 1:35 a.m. looking for its first-ever gold medal. Team USA has previously advanced to the medal round just twice, taking fourth place in 1998 and bronze in 2006.

Trying to make history, this underdog team is dubbed “The Rejects.”

Skip (the captain and head strategist) John Shuster, was cast aside by USA Curling after 2014’s last place finish in Sochi and the organization instated heavy reform to improve it’s game, according to a story by Jay Busby of Yahoo! Sports.

Shuster promptly devoted himself to forming a new team — made up of 2014 teammate John Landsteiner, Tyler George and Matt Hamilton — came up with “The Rejects” moniker, and they returned to the top of USA Curling taking the sport it to new heights for the U.S.

All four are just “regular guys,” as Busby explains in his story. One is a liquor store manager, one is an environmental consultant, one’s an R&D specialist, and the other, a Dick’s Sporting Goods store associate. They hang out at a local curling club in Minnesota, and with their down-to-earth, goofy personalities, they have the hearts of Americans on social media.

Even Mr. T has caught curling fever

Curling always seems to captivate Americans for a few days every four years, but the team’s lack of success has typically meant a lack of interest. It will be at an all-time high Friday night. So if you’re up for a late one, stay up and see if this group of “Rejects” can finish it’s journey from regular guys to gold medal. First stone is set to be tossed at 1:35 a.m. Saturday on NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen