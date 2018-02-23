US Curling Team Going For Gold

GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 22: Matt Hamilton, John Shuster, John Landsteiner of USA compete in the Curling Men's Semi-final against Canada on day thirteen of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 22, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Curling. It’s perhaps the biggest oddball sport of the Winter Olympics.

It’s also drawing some of the biggest buzz of the 2018 PyeongChang games. While many an American may be unfamiliar with the sport, it has gained a lot of traction during the U.S. Men’s Curling Team’s run to the gold medal game.

After knocking off the three-time defending gold medalists from Canada in the semifinals, Team USA takes on Sweden in the finals Saturday at 1:35 a.m. looking for its first-ever gold medal. Team USA has previously advanced to the medal round just twice, taking fourth place in 1998 and bronze in 2006.

Trying to make history, this underdog team is dubbed “The Rejects.”

Skip (the captain and head strategist) John Shuster, was cast aside by USA Curling after 2014’s last place finish in Sochi and the organization instated heavy reform to improve it’s game, according to a story by Jay Busby of Yahoo! Sports.

Shuster promptly devoted himself to forming a new team — made up of 2014 teammate John Landsteiner, Tyler George and Matt Hamilton — came up with “The Rejects” moniker, and they returned to the top of USA Curling taking the sport it to new heights for the U.S.

All four are just “regular guys,” as Busby explains in his story. One is a liquor store manager, one is an environmental consultant, one’s an R&D specialist, and the other, a Dick’s Sporting Goods store associate. They hang out at a local curling club in Minnesota, and with their down-to-earth, goofy personalities, they have the hearts of Americans on social media.

Yay! 29 never looked so good pic.twitter.com/FvnRP7rdLx — Matt Hamilton (@MattJamilton) February 19, 2018

#USA Curling made it to the GOLD MEDAL GAME!!!! Put the footballs down and get your kids a broom and ice shoes! #Olympics — Lunchbox (@RadioLunchbox) February 22, 2018

Amazing photo. USA Curling team looks like a group of blue collar plumbers who spend Sundays listening to Springsteen and talking cars after they take the fam to Olive Garden. pic.twitter.com/NaeGtK4idq — Neil W. Blackmon (@nwblackmon) February 22, 2018

The USA curling team looks a group of frat bros pic.twitter.com/33CjQmIMtW — Casey McCullough (@caseyryanmcc) February 22, 2018

I want to try curling because it’s acceptable to: 1. skid along the floor

2. shout stuff#lovecurling #curlingGB #Pyeonchang2018 — Jo Kidby (@KidbyJo) February 20, 2018

I pretend football is my favourite sport but in reality; it’s curling #lovecurling #Pyeonchang2018 — David (@djbd89) February 23, 2018

Even Mr. T has caught curling fever

Guess who just phoned our guys to say good luck tonight?? The one and only @MrT himself. Can’t thank T enough for calling and hopping on board the #TeamShuster and @usacurl train!! #TeamUSA #curlingiscoolfool #TeamT pic.twitter.com/qN3MNMsybN — Team Shuster (@TeamShuster) February 24, 2018

Curling always seems to captivate Americans for a few days every four years, but the team’s lack of success has typically meant a lack of interest. It will be at an all-time high Friday night. So if you’re up for a late one, stay up and see if this group of “Rejects” can finish it’s journey from regular guys to gold medal. First stone is set to be tossed at 1:35 a.m. Saturday on NBCSN and NBCOlympics.com