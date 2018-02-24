DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are searching for a killer after a man was found fatally shot in the street.
Police say the 37-year-old victim’s body was found around 8 p.m. Friday near Whittington and Canterbury, not far from Dix Avenue and Vernor Highway.
Rescue personnel responded and declared the victim dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
“Crimes of this magnitude are extremely rare in the City of Dearborn and the loss of life in this incident is profoundly tragic,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement.
No suspect description was released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2241. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.