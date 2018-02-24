CBS 62<> on May 11, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.Medical Marijuana (Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is […]
DEARBORN (WWJ) – Dearborn police are searching for a killer after a man was found fatally shot in the street.

Police say the 37-year-old victim’s body was found around 8 p.m. Friday near Whittington and Canterbury, not far from Dix Avenue and Vernor Highway.

Rescue personnel responded and declared the victim dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

“Crimes of this magnitude are extremely rare in the City of Dearborn and the loss of life in this incident is profoundly tragic,” Police Chief Ronald Haddad said in a statement.

No suspect description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 313-943-2241. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

