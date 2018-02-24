Police Searching For Missing 52-Year-Old Woman In Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit Police have released a serious missing person alert for a woman who went missing last weekend.
Darleen Baldwin was last seen by her sister in the 5000 block of Trumbull Ave. on Feb. 17 around noon. She left the location walking towards the intersection of Trumbull and West Warren and never returned, according to a police report.
Baldwin is described as a 52-year-old black female, weighing 180 pounds, according to police.
No clothing description was given, but police say Baldwin is in good physical condition, though she suffers from depression, cognitive behavioral issues and dementia.
Anyone with information on Baldwin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct at 313-596-5800 or 313-596-5840.