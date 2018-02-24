Toyota, Hyundai Announce Recalls Of Roughly 110,000 Vehicles
CBS 62PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of USA celebrates his silver medal during the Snowboard Mens Big Air Finals at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook   […]
WWJ Newsradio 950PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of USA celebrates his silver medal during the Snowboard Mens Big Air Finals at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to […]
97.1 The TicketPYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of USA celebrates his silver medal during the Snowboard Mens Big Air Finals at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 24: Kyle Mack of USA celebrates his silver medal during the Snowboard Mens Big Air Finals at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre on February 24, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Nils Petter Nilsson/Getty Images) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 […]
Filed Under:Auto
OAKLAND, CA - FEBRUARY 24: A brand new Toyota RAV4 (R) is displayed alongside other Toyota vehicles at a Toyota dealership on February 24, 2011 in Oakland, California. Toyota announced today that it will recall nearly 2.2 million vehicles that have floor mats that could interfere with their gas pedals. The list of cars to be recalled includes 761,000 2006-10 RAV4, 603,000 2003-09 4Runner models and 17,000 2008-11 Lexus LX 570 models. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)(Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(WWJ) – Toyota and Hyundai are recalling roughly a combined 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia, and the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.

Toyota is recalling roughly 64,900 Tundras and Sequoias, saying these vehicles are at risk for having their electronic stability control systems shutting down unexpectedly.

Hyundai, meanwhile, says some Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column.

Both car makers said they will notify impacted owners of the recalled vehicles, and if necessary, will repair the vehicles at no cost.

Toyota previously recalled more than 200,000 Tundras made in 2016-17 for rear differential problems that were causing drivers to lose control of the vehicles.

In 2017 Hyundai recalled more than half a million vehicles, including Santa Fes for problems with hood latches and parking break warning lights, though no injuries were ever reported.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen