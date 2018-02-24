Toyota, Hyundai Announce Recalls Of Roughly 110,000 Vehicles

(WWJ) – Toyota and Hyundai are recalling roughly a combined 110,000 trucks and sport utility vehicles, including the 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia, and the 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe and Santa Fe Sport.
Toyota is recalling roughly 64,900 Tundras and Sequoias, saying these vehicles are at risk for having their electronic stability control systems shutting down unexpectedly.
Hyundai, meanwhile, says some Santa Fe vehicles are at risk for the steering wheel breaking away from the steering column.
Both car makers said they will notify impacted owners of the recalled vehicles, and if necessary, will repair the vehicles at no cost.
Toyota previously recalled more than 200,000 Tundras made in 2016-17 for rear differential problems that were causing drivers to lose control of the vehicles.
In 2017 Hyundai recalled more than half a million vehicles, including Santa Fes for problems with hood latches and parking break warning lights, though no injuries were ever reported.