Bernie Sanders Speaks Against Trump Tax Changes In Lansing

LANSING (WWJ) – U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Lansing Sunday for a stop on his “Repeal the Trump Tax Tour.”

Sanders spoke at the Lansing Center, opposing the new tax changes signed into law by President Donald Trump.

The Independent from Vermont criticized the Koch brothers and their backing of the Republican party:

“That plan read by Donald Trump is to try and divide the American people up, based on the color of our skin, the country we came from, based on our religion, based on our agenda, based on our sexual orientation,” Sanders said.

The new tax plan went into effect at the beginning of 2018 and slashed rates for nearly every tax bracket. Sanders opposes the new plan, claiming a large increase in the national debt is looming.

“That tax bill, by the way, would raise the deficit over a 10-year period by 1.4 trillion dollars,” Sanders said. “Tax breaks for the rich raise the deficit, and then you go to the American people and say, ‘oh, my god, the deficit is going up, we’ve got to cut Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, education and nutrition programs.”

Sanders won the 2016 Primary Election in Michigan over Hillary Clinton by more than 1 percent of the vote, before she went on to lose the General Election to Trump.