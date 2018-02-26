SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: Moderator Kevin Smith at Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency: BBC America Official Panel during Comic-Con International 2017 at San Diego Convention Center on July 23, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor-director Kevin Smith says he had a “massive” heart attack after performing at a Los Angeles comedy show Sunday night.

Smith said on Twitter early Monday morning that if he hadn’t canceled his second show Sunday and gone to the hospital, he would have died. Smith credited a doctor with saving his life after the 47-year-old “Clerks” filmmaker suffered a total blockage of his left coronary artery, often referred to as “the widow maker.”

Smith posted a photo of himself lying in a hospital bed looking stunned. He added: “For now, I’m still above ground.”
Representatives for Smith didn’t immediately return messages Monday.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

