FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — J.D. Martinez is finally a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The five-year, $110 million contract that Martinez agreed to with the club a week ago was finalized on Monday, when he was introduced at a news conference at JetBlue Park. After hitting 45 home runs in 119 combined games last season for the Detroit Tigers and Arizona Diamondbacks, Martinez became the most prominent position player on the free agent market.

The Red Sox took extra time with the medical evaluation, with particular attention paid to a right foot injury that Martinez suffered last year. That led to some language changes to protect the Red Sox over the life of the deal, but the 30-year-old Martinez was deemed fully healthy for 2018.

