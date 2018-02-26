(97.1 The Ticket) The outspoken Stan Van Gundy got back on his soapbox Sunday afternoon, this time ripping the NCAA and the NBA’s one-and-done rule.

Van Gundy’s comments came in the wake of the FBI investigation into widespread recruiting violations in college basketball, including the alleged payment of players.

“The NCAA is one of the worst organizations — maybe the worst organization — in sports. They certainly don’t care about the athletes. They’re going to act now like they’re just appalled by all these things going on in college basketball? Please. It’s ridiculous,” Van Gundy told reporters, via the Detroit News.

Van Gundy, who coached in the NCAA from 1981-1995, is also strongly opposed to the NBA rule that prevents players from entering the draft directly out of high school.

“On a straightly fairness issue, I don’t understand why they have to do one year of college. I don’t like the whole process. When they’re there, I don’t like this process that they have to declare in (the draft) and out,” Van Gundy said. “You should be able to go into the draft and if you don’t like where you’re picked, go back to school if you want.

In Van Gundy’s mind, supporters of the one-and-done rule are often guilty of hypocrisy.

“I think personally — and now I’m definitely on a soapbox — the people who were against (players) coming out made a lot of excuses, but a lot of it was racist.” said Van Gundy. “The reason I’m going to say that is, I’ve never heard anybody go up in arms about letting kids go out and play minor-league baseball or hockey. They’re not making big money and they’re white kids and nobody has a problem.

“But all of a sudden, you’ve got a black kid who wants to come out of high school and make millions — that’s a bad decision? But bypassing college to go play for $800 a month in minor-league baseball – that’s a fine decision? What the hell is going on?”