Virginia Tech Upsets Duke On Last-Second Putback [VIDEO]

BLACKSBURG, VA - FEBRUARY 26: Grayson Allen #3 of the Duke Blue Devils and Justin Robinson #5 of the Virginia Tech Hokies scramble for the ball in the first half at Cassell Coliseum on February 26, 2018 in Blacksburg, Virginia. (Photo by Lauren Rakes/Getty Images)

BLACKSBURG, VA (WWJ) – The madness is already arriving, and it’s not even March.

Virginia Tech beat No. 5 Duke Monday night, thanks to a late tip-in from Chris Clarke, potentially giving the Hokies a quality win worthy of punching their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

Virginia Tech STUNS No.5 Duke in the final seconds!!!! #Hokies pic.twitter.com/a1GoTEDRvL — CBB Talk (@CBBSuperFan) February 27, 2018

The Hokies (21-9, 10-7 ACC) were projected as a 10-seed by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi and CBS bracketologist Jerry Palm before beating the Blue Devils for their fourth win against a ranked team this season.

They trailed by as many as nine points in the second half and scored the final six points of the game over the last two minutes to secure the win.

The Blue Devils’ loss reassures us that the NCAA Tournament is going to be full of solid teams capable of making a run, but no one dominant team.