LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Mixed martial artist Jon Jones listens during a news conference at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino to address being pulled from his light heavyweight title fight at UFC 200 against Daniel Cormier due to a potential violation of the UFC's anti-doping policy on July 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The California State Athletic Commission has revoked Jon Jones’ mixed martial arts license and fined him $205,000 after his failed doping test last year.

The decision against the former UFC light heavyweight champion was made Tuesday after a hearing in Anaheim.

The ruling means Jones’ remarkable MMA career is still on hold indefinitely, pending additional disciplinary action by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency later this year.

Jones tested positive for a steroid in a test administered shortly before his victory over Daniel Cormier at UFC 214 in Anaheim on July 29. The test failure was the second of his MMA career, and the California commission’s fine is 40 percent of his disclosed $500,000 purse, plus an additional $5,000.

The 30-year-old Jones (22-1, 1 no-contest) vehemently denied taking any steroids knowingly, but couldn’t explain how the failure occurred.

“I have no clue how this happened,” Jones said. “I’m just trying to figure it out, just like everybody else.”

Jones still is not close to resuming his career, which has been dotted by missteps and legal trouble for several years.

USADA, which administers the UFC’s drug testing policy, could hit Jones with a four-year suspension later this year due to his status as a repeat offender under its anti-doping policy. Jones also failed a drug test in 2016 and received a one-year suspension after arbitration.

Jones’ current California MMA license was due to expire in August. CSAC executive officer Andy Foster said he doesn’t think the commission should reinstate Jones’ license until any USADA suspension ends.

The California commission’s decision essentially means Jones is banned from competing in the U.S. and reputable international jurisdictions until his California license is reinstated.

Jones noted that he passed drug tests shortly before and after the failed test, but could provide no explanation for the discrepancy. He also admitted that he had never completed the anti-doping tutorials required by USADA to educate fighters on banned substances, instead allowing his management to forge his signature on the forms.

Jones still defended his character passionately, claiming he is “absolutely not the same person I was three years ago when I got into a hit-and-run car accident.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

