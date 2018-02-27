CBS 62Sherri McDaniel (Photo and logo courtesy of Sage Solutions Group) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station […]
IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a carjacking suspect in Irvine after a wild chase during which the man stole another car and was finally tackled by a police dog.

Police say the man was wanted for a Garden Grove carjacking last week and tried to ram police who spotted his pickup truck Monday in neighboring Santa Ana.

In the ensuing chase, the truck careened along streets into Irvine, rear-ended a car, clipped several others and then finally rolled into an apartment building parking area where the driver pulled a woman out of an SUV.

A good Samaritan who tried to drag him out of the car backed off when it lurched forward and nearly pinned him against the truck.

The driver was arrested after crashing and being tackled by a police dog.

