IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested a carjacking suspect in Irvine after a wild chase during which the man stole another car and was finally tackled by a police dog.

Police say the man was wanted for a Garden Grove carjacking last week and tried to ram police who spotted his pickup truck Monday in neighboring Santa Ana.

In the ensuing chase, the truck careened along streets into Irvine, rear-ended a car, clipped several others and then finally rolled into an apartment building parking area where the driver pulled a woman out of an SUV.

A good Samaritan who tried to drag him out of the car backed off when it lurched forward and nearly pinned him against the truck.

The driver was arrested after crashing and being tackled by a police dog.

