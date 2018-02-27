CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:detroit
(credit: istock)

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Sometimes we take what we have for granted, so those of us from the metro Detroit area forget what we have right around us.

Detroit has evolved over the past few years and has become a great place to enjoy a night out whether on a weeknight or a weekend.

It has gained so much ground that Forbes.com has put out their list for “The 10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018”

Detroit is on that list!

“Detroit’s renaissance is a testament to the city’s resilient, creative locals, who’ve revived the once moribund metropolis and set the stage for a compelling, quirky place to explore,” says Marchant. “There’s a palpable authenticity to Detroit.” The Heidelberg Project, a remarkable outdoor art space, has taken over vacant lots and abandoned homes, creating beauty in an unexpected place. The historic architecture is also impressive, from the Michigan Central Station to the Inn on Ferry Street (worth a stay). Shinola Detroit has done its part to bring industry to the area and has expanded its offerings beyond watches and into an ambitious, and impressive, new hotel due to open soon. The food scene is blossoming too.

Anytime I go downtown I always find something new and just this past weekend I ate at Shake Shack for the first time. It was amazing!

Other cities on the list are Louisville, Philadelphia, Savannah, Portland, Maine, Columbus, Richmond, Virginia, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Baltimore and San Antonio.

I can’t wait to see what is next for Detroit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen