Sometimes we take what we have for granted, so those of us from the metro Detroit area forget what we have right around us.

Detroit has evolved over the past few years and has become a great place to enjoy a night out whether on a weeknight or a weekend.

It has gained so much ground that Forbes.com has put out their list for “The 10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018”

Detroit is on that list!

“Detroit’s renaissance is a testament to the city’s resilient, creative locals, who’ve revived the once moribund metropolis and set the stage for a compelling, quirky place to explore,” says Marchant. “There’s a palpable authenticity to Detroit.” The Heidelberg Project, a remarkable outdoor art space, has taken over vacant lots and abandoned homes, creating beauty in an unexpected place. The historic architecture is also impressive, from the Michigan Central Station to the Inn on Ferry Street (worth a stay). Shinola Detroit has done its part to bring industry to the area and has expanded its offerings beyond watches and into an ambitious, and impressive, new hotel due to open soon. The food scene is blossoming too.

Anytime I go downtown I always find something new and just this past weekend I ate at Shake Shack for the first time. It was amazing!

Other cities on the list are Louisville, Philadelphia, Savannah, Portland, Maine, Columbus, Richmond, Virginia, Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Baltimore and San Antonio.

I can’t wait to see what is next for Detroit.