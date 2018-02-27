MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Curling is attracting new players in a college town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
A curling club has formed in Marquette, thanks to support from Northern Michigan University and others. The club meets Sunday nights at Lakeview Arena.
Biology professor Alec Lindsay recently brought some graduate students to the rink as a bonding activity. James VanOrman says it was a big surprise. Students were simply told to bring a warm sweater and “get ready for anything.”
Curling involves players who sweep the ice to control round flat stones. The sport gets exposure every four years during the winter Olympics.
A club in Escanaba is lending equipment to the Marquette club. The Mining Journal says Northern Michigan University paid for the new club’s 16 stones. Club supervisor Kevin Kohtala says the school “really pulled through.”
