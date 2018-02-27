CBS 62House Majority Leader Mike Turzai (credit: http://www.repturzai.com) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of […]
MARQUETTE, Mich. (AP) – Curling is attracting new players in a college town in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

A curling club has formed in Marquette, thanks to support from Northern Michigan University and others. The club meets Sunday nights at Lakeview Arena.

Biology professor Alec Lindsay recently brought some graduate students to the rink as a bonding activity. James VanOrman says it was a big surprise. Students were simply told to bring a warm sweater and “get ready for anything.”

Curling involves players who sweep the ice to control round flat stones. The sport gets exposure every four years during the winter Olympics.

A club in Escanaba is lending equipment to the Marquette club. The Mining Journal says Northern Michigan University paid for the new club’s 16 stones. Club supervisor Kevin Kohtala says the school “really pulled through.”

