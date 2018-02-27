ROYAL OAK (WWJ) – Royal Oak police have three people in custody following a break-in and armed robbery early Tuesday morning. Investigators telling WWJ that one of the suspects was the granddaughter of the victims.

Police say the robbery happened at a home on Elmhurst Street near Woodward Avenue and 12 Mile Road just before 1 a.m.

The grandmother called 911 and said that she and her husband had been robbed at gun point by two suspects.

Shortly after the incident a Pleasant Ridge police officer stopped the a car which matched the description given to police. The getaway driver was the victim’s granddaughter.

The grandfather suffered a minor injury during the robbery.

All three suspects are in jail.

Charges are pending.

