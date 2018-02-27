MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Harrison Township man has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with what authorities call a case of “road rage.”

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident, on Thursday, February 22, started over loud music and escalated in the area of Groesbeck and Elizabeth in Mount Clemens.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old male driver of a silver Lexus called 911 stating he was in fear for his life. The man told dispatchers that someone in a black SUV repeatedly tried to ram his vehicle. At one point, it was reported that after the Lexus pulled off onto the shoulder, the SUV made a U-turn into oncoming traffic and then drove directly as the Lexus attempting to T-bone it.

The Lexus driver said he was was able to drive away; and, when deputies arrived, the found the SUV driver — later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Books — and pulled him over.

Books was arrested and charged with one count of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (a 4 year felony) and one count of Driving – Reckless (a 93 day misdemeanor). He was arraigned Friday in the 41-B Clinton Township District Court and was given a $150,000 bond.

Sheriff’s officials say this is the second time Books has committed this type of crime in Macomb County.

He was arrested in Macomb County in connection with a similar road rage incident on January 24, charged and released on a $10,000 bond. Officials said he was out on bond at the time of the February 22 incident.

Books is due back in 41-B Clinton Township District Court for a hearing on March 5.