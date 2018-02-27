CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
Filed Under:road rage

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A Harrison Township man has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon in connection with what authorities call a case of “road rage.”

road rage Man Charged With Assault In Macomb County Road Rage Incident

Joshua Books (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says the incident, on Thursday, February 22, started over loud music and escalated in the area of Groesbeck and Elizabeth  in Mount Clemens.

According to investigators, the 32-year-old male driver of a silver Lexus called 911 stating he was in fear for his life. The man told dispatchers that someone in a black SUV repeatedly tried to ram his vehicle. At one point, it was reported that after the Lexus pulled off onto the shoulder, the SUV made a U-turn into oncoming traffic and then drove directly as the Lexus attempting to T-bone it.

The Lexus driver said he was was able to drive away; and, when deputies arrived, the found the SUV driver — later identified as 28-year-old Joshua Books — and pulled him over.

Books was arrested and charged with one count of Assault With a Dangerous Weapon (a 4 year felony) and one count of Driving – Reckless (a 93 day misdemeanor). He was arraigned Friday in the 41-B Clinton Township District Court and was given a $150,000 bond.

Sheriff’s officials say this is the second time Books has committed this type of crime in Macomb County.

He was arrested in Macomb County in connection with a similar road rage incident on January 24, charged and released on a $10,000 bond. Officials said he was out on bond at the time of the February 22 incident.

Books is due back in 41-B Clinton Township District Court for a hearing on March 5.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen