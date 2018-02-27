CBS 62Sherri McDaniel (Photo and logo courtesy of Sage Solutions Group) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station […]
WWJ Newsradio 950Sherri McDaniel (Photo and logo courtesy of Sage Solutions Group) LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. […]
97.1 The TicketSherri McDaniel (Photo and logo courtesy of Sage Solutions Group) Today’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Sherri McDaniel (Photo and logo courtesy of Sage Solutions Group) Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com […]
(Photo: Dan Jenkins/WWJ)

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ/AP) – Authorities have released the name of a construction worker who died after being buried in a trench collapse in Sterling Heights.

Police said workers removing old pipes were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building along Mound Road, south of 19 Mile.

“That worker was down inside of this trench that was appropriately 10 feet deep, and dirt collapsed in and around the worker,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dowjakowski told reporters at the scene, as rescue crews tried, and failed, to dig the worker out in time.

Police said Tuesday the man was identified as 39-year-old Jason Holmes of Sterling Heights.

Fire Chief Chris Martin has said that the trench didn’t appear to be properly shored up. No one else was injured in the collapse.

Local authorities and officials from the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the collapse, — but Lt. Mario Bastianelli told The Detroit News it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed.

Southbound Mound was closed between 19 and 18 1/2 Mile roads for more than two hours after the incident was over, but has since reopened to traffic.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen