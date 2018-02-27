(Photo: Dan Jenkins/WWJ)

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ/AP) – Authorities have released the name of a construction worker who died after being buried in a trench collapse in Sterling Heights.

Police said workers removing old pipes were digging the trench when it caved in with one of them inside about 1:30 p.m. Monday. Police said the crew was using a front-end loader and removing old, underground pipes from a long-abandoned building along Mound Road, south of 19 Mile.

“That worker was down inside of this trench that was appropriately 10 feet deep, and dirt collapsed in and around the worker,” Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dowjakowski told reporters at the scene, as rescue crews tried, and failed, to dig the worker out in time.

Police said Tuesday the man was identified as 39-year-old Jason Holmes of Sterling Heights.

Fire Chief Chris Martin has said that the trench didn’t appear to be properly shored up. No one else was injured in the collapse.

Local authorities and officials from the Michigan Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the collapse, — but Lt. Mario Bastianelli told The Detroit News it doesn’t appear that charges will be filed.

Southbound Mound was closed between 19 and 18 1/2 Mile roads for more than two hours after the incident was over, but has since reopened to traffic.

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.