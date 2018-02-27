LEESBURG, Va. (AP) – Lawyers for actress Rose McGowan say a drug possession charge against her in Virginia should be tossed out of court, in part because she has been a victim of “the Harvey Weinstein machine.”
McGowan faces a preliminary hearing next month in Leesburg after authorities say cocaine was found in a wallet she left behind on a United flight at Dulles International Airport last year.
In court papers filed Tuesday, lawyer Jessica Carmichael says five hours passed between the time McGowan got off the plane and her wallet was found by a cleaning crew.
Carmichael argued the drugs may well have been planted, citing “the underhanded targeting of Ms. McGowan” by Weinstein.
McGowan was one of the first actresses to accuse the now-disgraced producer of sexual abuse.
