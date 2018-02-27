WEST BLOOMFIELD (WWJ) – A boil water advisory is in effect for a portion of West Bloomfield Township.
The boil water advisory affects residents and businesses east of Hiller and North of Greer, according to officials. This due to a water main break along Greer Road that has now been repaired.
The subdivisions that are affected are Wellington Woods Number 1 and 2, Wellington Meadows, and Woodlands of West Bloomfield.
Residents are encouraged to boil water for at least the next three days before using it for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, and washing fruits and vegetables. In the meantime, residents and business might experience lower water pressure, a loss of water or discolored water from taps.
One Wellington Woods resident calling WWJ Newsradio 950 said she had no running water at her home, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Officials will alert the public when the advisory is lifted.