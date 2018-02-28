By STEVE OVERBEY/Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Carter Hutton made 35 saves, Scottie Upshall and Alex Pietrangelo scored and the St. Louis Blues snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 2-1 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night.

The Blues won for the first time since beating Winnipeg 5-2 on Feb. 9. Hutton improved to 6-2-1 in his last nine starts and 16-7-2 overall, allowing only Andreas Athanasiou’s goal with 1:45 left.

Upshall scored for the first time since Dec. 30, beating Jimmy Howard off Colton Parayko’s rebound at 1:12 of the second period.

Pietrangelo scored on a blast from the faceoff circle with 5:23 left in the third period. Minutes earlier, Hutton robbed Henrik Zetterberg from close range.

The Blues were outscored 29-10 during the seven-game skid, their longest since they dropped seven in a row from Dec. 26, 2009, to Jan. 7, 2010.

FREE FALLING

On Dec. 10, the Blues were 21-8-2 and tied with Tampa Bay for the most points in the NHL at 44.

NOTES: Howard made 24 saves. … St. Louis C Patrik Berglund was a healthy scratch for the first time since March 12, 2015. … Pietrangelo played in 600th career game, all with St. Louis. .. .Zetterberg has 68 points in 67 career games against St. Louis.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: At Winnipeg on Friday night.

Blues: At Dallas on Saturday night.

