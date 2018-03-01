LAS VEGAS, NV - APRIL 01: Hosts Blake Shelton and Reba McEntire speak onstage at the 47th Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 1, 2012 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (CBS News) — Country music icon Reba McEntire joined “CBS This Morning” to announce the nominees for the 53rd annual Academy of Country Music Awards‘ top categories including entertainer of the year and male and female vocalists of the year. McEntire, who has hosted the awards show 14 times since the late 1980s, also revealed that she will be returning as the show’s host.

McEntire learned that she herself is a nominee in the female vocalist of the year category. This is her 16th time being nominated in that category.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Garth Brooks

Luke Bryan

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kelsea Ballerini

Miranda Lambert

Reba McEntire

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Chris Young

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

LOCASH

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady Antebellum

LANCO

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Body Like a Back Road” by Sam Hunt – Songwriters: Zach Crowell, Sam Hunt, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

“Female” by Keith Urban – Songwriters: Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally

“Tin Man” by Miranda Lambert – Songwriters: Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert Jon Randall

NEW FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Lauren Alaina

Danielle Bradbery

Carly Pearce

Raelynn

NEW MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Devin Dawson

Russell Dickerson

Brett Young

NEW VOCAL DUO OR GROUP OF THE YEAR

High Valley

LANCO

LOCASH

Midland

Runaway June

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

“Breaker,” Little Big Town

“California Sunrise,” Jon Pardi

“From A Room Vol. 1,” Chris Stapleton

“Happy Endings,” Old Dominion

“Life Changes,” Thomas Rhett

SINGLE RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Better Man,” Little Big Town

“Body Like A Back Road,” Sam Hunt

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Drinkin’ Problem,” Midland

“I’ll Name The Dogs,” Blake Shelton

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“Black,” Dierks Bentley

“It Ain’t My Fault,” Brothers Osborne

“Legends,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Marry Me,” Thomas Rhett

“We Should Be Friends,” Miranda Lambert

SONGWRITER OF THE YEAR

Rhett Akins

Ashley Gorley

Hillary Lindsey

Shane McAnally

Josh Osborne

VOCAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“Craving You,” Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris

“Dear Hate,” Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

“Funny (How Time Slips Away),” Glen Campbell And Willie Nelson

“The Fighter,” Keith Urban featuring Carrie Underwood

“What Ifs,” Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

ACM RADIO AWARDS

NATIONAL ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

Cody Alan, “CMT After MidNite with Cody Alan”

Bobby Bones, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie, “The Bobby Bones Show”

Terri Clark, “Country Gold with Terri Clark”

Lorianne Crook and Charlie Chase, “Crook and Chase Countdown”

Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks, “Ty, Kelly & Chuck”

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

Bud and Broadway, WIL-FM, St. Louis

Cadillac Jack, WQYK-FM, St. Petersburg, Florida

Chris Carr, Kia, Maverick and McKaila, KEEY-FM, St. Louis Park, Minnesota

Paul Schadt, Meg Butterly, Geof Knight, WKKT-FM, Charlotte, North Carolina

Roxanne Steele, WYCD-FM, Detroit

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET

Dale Carter, KFKF-FM, Kansas City, Missouri

“Double-L,” KWNR-FM, Las Vegas

Jim Denny, Deborah Honeycutt & Kevin Freeman, WFMS-FM, Indianapolis

Johnson and Johnson, KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City

“The Randy, Jamie and JoJo Show,” KAJA-FM, San Antonio, Texas

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

“The 97.5 WPCV Breakfast Club” with Roger Todd, Julie Kay and DJ Thee Trucker, WPCV-FM, Lakeland, Florida

“Carina With A Twist Of Lime,” WCYQ-FM Knoxville, Tennessee

Buzz Jackson, KIIM-FM, Tucson

Steve & Geoff, KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, California

“The Odd Squad,” CKRY-FM, Calgary, Alberta

ON-AIR PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET

Ben Butler and Arnie Andrews, WCOW-FM, Sparta, Wisconsin

“Bobby and Steve (and Mandi!),” WKYQ-FM, Paducah, Kentucky

Dave Daniels, KHAY-FM, Ventura, California

Pat James, KHUT-FM, Hutchinson, Kansas

“The Q Crew with Jason and Ashley on Q100.3,” KRWQ-FM, Medford, Oregon

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MAJOR MARKET

KILT-FM, Houston

KMLE-FM, Phoenix

KSCS-FM, Dallas

WIL-FM, St. Louis, Missouri

WPOC-FM, Baltimore

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – LARGE MARKET (tie within category increased nominees)

KAJA-FM, San Antonio, Texas

KUBL-FM, Salt Lake City

WFMS-FM, Indianapolis

WKDF-FM, Nashville

WSIX-FM, Nashville

WSM-FM, Nashville

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – MEDIUM MARKET

KUZZ-AM/FM, Bakersfield, California

KXKT-FM, Omaha

WGKX-FM, Memphis

WQMX-FM, Akron, Ohio

WUSY-FM, Chattanooga, Tennessee

RADIO STATION OF THE YEAR – SMALL MARKET