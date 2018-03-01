CBS 62Ford CEO Mark Fields (R) and Executive Vice President Raj Nair (L) speak about Velodyne's Puck sensor for autonomous vehichles, at a press conference (Credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming […]
Filed Under:Stephen Curry

WASHINGTON (AP) — You can own a pair of shoes worn in a game by Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry — and support a cause, to boot.

Curry posted on Instagram that he’ll be auctioning off the sneakers he wore in Golden State’s game at the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night to raise money for My Brother’s Keeper Alliance.

He says the effort “was created to reduce barriers and expand opportunity” in support of “young men and boys of color in their pursuit of achievement and higher success in life.”
More NBA basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

