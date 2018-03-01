DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man is being charged in the death of a woman found on a sidewalk Monday.

According to police, on Feb. 26, around 4:25 p.m., 43-year-old Rudolph Lawton Henderson flagged down police and led them to 57-year-old Annetta Nelson, lying on the sidewalk unconscious and not breathing. Medics arriving on the scene pronounced Nelson dead.

An investigation led police to arrest Henderson in her death. Few details as to the relationship between the two or a motive for her murder were released.

Henderson has been charged with first degree murder.

Stay tuned to WWJ Newsradio 950 and LISTEN LIVE for more on this story.