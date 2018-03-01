FENTON (WWJ) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a set of teenage twins, reported missing in Mid-Michigan.

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Madison Stewart and her twin sister, 15-year-old Morgan Stewart, were last seen together on Friday, February 23 in Fenton.

Madison described as 5’3” tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Morgan is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 150 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

No further details were immediately released about the girls or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, now nearly a week ago.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of these missing teens is asked to call Fenton police at 810-629-5311, or dial 911.