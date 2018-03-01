CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
While The U-M Basketball Game Is On Air, Get Your News, Traffic, Weather - And The 12K Giveaway Code - On WWJ's Stream: LISTEN HERE
Filed Under:Fenton, missing person

FENTON (WWJ) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a set of teenage twins, reported missing in Mid-Michigan.

missing twin sisters Tips Wanted In Case Of Missing Michigan Twin Sisters

Left to right: Madison and Morgan Stewart (Photos: National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 15-year-old Madison Stewart and her twin sister, 15-year-old Morgan Stewart, were last seen together on Friday, February 23 in Fenton.

Madison described as 5’3” tall and approximately 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Morgan is described as 5’5” tall and approximately 150 pounds, also with brown hair and brown eyes.

No further details were immediately released about the girls or the circumstances surrounding their disappearance, now nearly a week ago.

Anyone who has any information on the whereabouts of these missing teens is asked to call Fenton police at 810-629-5311, or dial 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen