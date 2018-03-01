(credit: The Michigan Chronicle)

DETROIT (WWJ) – The Pancakes & Politics speakers’ series is back for 2018 — with two distinguished guests.

In the first forum of the year, attendees will hear from billionaire developer Dan Gilbert, Founder and Chairman of Quicken Loans Inc. and Rock Ventures; as well as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan on the topic “The Challenges of Building a World Class City.”

The public is invited to join the Michigan Chronicle, Ignition Media Group CEO Dennis W. Archer Jr., and WWJ Newsradio 950’s own Vickie Thomas at this special event on Thursday, March 8 at 7:30 a.m. at the Detroit Athletic Club, 241 Madison Avenue, Detroit, Michigan, 48226.

Individual tickets are $100, with sponsorships also available. Call 313-963-5522.