CANTON (WWJ) – Plymouth-Canton high schools, put on a “soft lockdown” Thursday, dismissed students early due to a reported threat.

Canton police earlier said students at the Plymouth-Canton Educational Park would be held in place, but class would continue as police investigated the possible threat, which came in at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. No one was allowed to enter or leave the buildings.

Later, police said all students at Plymouth, Canton and Salem High Schools would be released early at 11 a.m.

Police stressed that there not an immediate threat at this time, and all students and staff members are safe.

“This decision is being made as a result of the ongoing investigation and the timing of events with upcoming lunch periods, etc.,” police said. “The police department has brought in additional support to ensure a smooth early dismissal process. Police will maintain the additional support on the P-CEP campus throughout the day.”

Parents were asked to refrain from calling the schools and police, leaving the lines free for emergency calls. In addition, police are asking parents not come to the schools, as it will create unnecessary confusion on campus. “Cooperation from everyone is greatly appreciated as the details are being sorted out,” police added, in a statement.

The middle and elementary schools were not affected by the lockdown and will not be dismissing early.

No injuries have been reported.

Details about the reported threat were not immediately released.