While The U-M Basketball Game Is On Air, Get Your News, Traffic, Weather - And The 12K Giveaway Code - On WWJ's Stream: LISTEN HERE

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

Sara Underwood is a former Playboy Playmate of the Year.

She used to host “Attack of the Show” on cable TV, and now she is setting the world on fire with her steamy Instagram photos.

The former playmate has over 8 million followers and once you see her photos you will most likely become one as well.

Wallflower 🌸 📸 by my girl @jck_photography

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

Not coconut water, and not a bad day 👆🏼 📸 by @stevebitanga

A post shared by Sara Underwood (@saraunderwood) on

I’ll never forget the time I asked her if she would belch in front of the 97.1 The Ticket staff in the video you can see above.

There are plenty more photos on her account that are so NSFW that I can’t include on here.

Underwood really seems to live the life and have it better than most. In these photos she appears to be in some of the most beautiful places on this planet.

