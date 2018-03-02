By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith was suspended one game for throwing a bowl of soup at assistant coach Damon Jones.

Several hours later Thursday, the Cavs announced the suspension and Smith sat out the team’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers. Smith is expected to practice Friday.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the team is not divulging specifics of Smith’s punishment. ESPN.com first reported the reason for Smith’s suspension.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue refused to reveal any details Thursday.

Rodney Hood started in place of Smith, who has struggled in his fourth season with the Cavs.

Jones previously played for the Cavs and during Thursday’s shootaround he engaged in some trash talk with George Hill during a shooting contest.

