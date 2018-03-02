MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A felony charge has been filed against a Macomb County student in connection with a school shooting threat.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year old Andrew Michael Ison is facing one count False Report or Threat of Terrorism after he allegedly told a classmate that he was going to shoot up L’anse Creuse High School on March 14.

A student riding this bus this week overheard other students discussing the comment, and reported it to school staffers.

Detectives visited the school, speaking with student, then searching Ison’s Harrison Township home. Deputies said they did not find any weapons.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said his office has investigated 23 threat complaints since the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting last month.

“We take every school threat seriously and will investigate each of them thoroughly to hold those committing criminal acts responsible,” Wickersham said. “Our students, their families, and school staff need to feel safe in the educational environment. These types of statements, whether made in jest or some other form, will not be tolerated.”

Prosecutor Eric Smith said the significant uptick in threats is unsettling, adding that he encourages students to speak out and continue to come forward with this information.

“As County Prosecutor, let there be no mistake, threats in our schools will be dealt with swiftly and met with the full weight of this office,” Smith said, in a statement.

Ison was arraigned in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township on Friday. He was taken into custody at his arraignment and given a $100,000 bond. He was ordered not have contact with the school and is due back in the 41-B District Court for a probable cause conference on March 12.

Ison faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

