CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on WWJ.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio is part of Entercom Radio. Contact WWJ Newsradio 950 Email: wwjnewsroom@entercom.com Mailing Address:WWJ Newsradio 950 […]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Promotions| Sports Update Newsletter About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Contesting and […]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News |  About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@entercom.com Advertising questions: Rich Renko – General Sales Manager – 248-327-2900 […]
SHOTS FIRED AT CMU DORM, TWO DEAD, GUNMAN ON THE RUN: DETAILS HERE - LISTEN FOR THE LATEST
Filed Under:Harrison Township, School Threat

MT. CLEMENS (WWJ) – A felony charge has been filed against a Macomb County student in connection with a school shooting threat.

andrew michael ison Student Jailed On Terror Charge For Threat To Shoot Up Lanse Creuse High School

Andrew Michael Ison (Photo: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office)

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year old Andrew Michael Ison is facing one count False Report or Threat of Terrorism after he allegedly told a classmate that he was going to shoot up L’anse Creuse High School on March 14.

A student riding this bus this week overheard other students discussing the comment, and reported it to school staffers.

Detectives visited the school, speaking with student, then searching Ison’s Harrison Township home. Deputies said they did not find any weapons.

Macomb County Sheriff Anthony Wickersham said his office has investigated 23 threat complaints since the deadly Parkland, Florida school shooting last month.

“We take every school threat seriously and will investigate each of them thoroughly to hold those committing criminal acts responsible,” Wickersham  said. “Our students, their families, and school staff need to feel safe in the educational environment. These types of statements, whether made in jest or some other form, will not be tolerated.”

Prosecutor Eric Smith said the significant uptick in threats is unsettling, adding that he encourages students to speak out and continue to come forward with this information.

“As County Prosecutor, let there be no mistake, threats in our schools will be dealt with swiftly and met with the full weight of this office,” Smith said, in a statement.

Ison was arraigned in the 41-B District Court of Clinton Township on Friday. He was taken into custody at his arraignment and given a $100,000 bond. He was ordered not have contact with the school and is due back in the 41-B District Court for a probable cause conference on March 12.

Ison faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

[State Police Warn Students: School Threats Could Lead To Terrorism Charges]

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Cooking Classes In DetroitLearn how to whip up some wonderful dishes while having fun!
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In DetroitThe “must-do” items for anyone making a trip to Detroit.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown DetroitThese places will get you in and out.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen