Red Wings Lose 4-3 At Winnipeg
Filed Under:Red Wings

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP/WWJ) — Patrik Laine scored his 32rd and 33rd goals of the season to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Friday night.

Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his 33rd victory of the season. Winnipeg has won six of its last eight games to improve to 38-17-9.

Detroit has lost two straight and sits seven points behind Columbus for the second Wild Card spot.

Niklas Kronwall, Anthony Mantha and Trevor Daley scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 38 shots.

Kronwall opened the scoring midway through the first period on Detroit’s only power play.

Winnipeg responded with two goals in a 26-second span to take the lead.

Just 38 seconds after Kronwall’s goal, Laine scored his first with a wrist shot following a Detroit turnover. Chiarot added his first goal of the season with a soaring shot from the perimeter.

Byfuglien’s chip-in put Winnipeg up 4-2, but Detroit responded with Mantha’s 21st of the season and Daley’s eighth. Laine broke the tie midway through the second with a quick wrister.

NOTES: Winnipeg was 0 for 3 on the power play. … After playing 12 of their last 14 at home, the Jets head out on a six-game trip

UP NEXT:

Red Wings: At Minnesota on Sunday night.

Jets: At Carolina on Sunday night

© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

