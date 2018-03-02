(credit: istock)

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WWJ) – An alert sent to students says shots has been fired at Central Michigan University.

The message — which came as a voicemail — said it happened Friday near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall and that police are responding, Students are asked to stay clear of that area and to shelter in place.

There have been reports of shots fired on the fourth floor of Campbell Hall. @cmupd urges students to stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/Suur3163zQ — CM Life (@CMLIFE) March 2, 2018

A message posted to the officials CMU Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. said the suspect is still at large, that police advise all to take shelter, and if you see something suspicious, call 911.

It has not been confirmed at this time if anyone has been injured or killed.

Stay clear of Campbell hall! There were shots fired. Stay safe Chippewas! — Central Michigan (@CMU_989) March 2, 2018

UPDATE: The suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. More information will be shared as it becomes available. — City of Mt. Pleasant (@MtPleasantMI) March 2, 2018

The City of Mount Pleasant said in a tweet that the suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. He was reportedly last seen near some railroad tracks.

Campbell Hall is a student dorm, part of a four dorm complex at the university, located in Mt. Pleasant. University buildings, city buildings and all Mt. Pleasant schools are on lockdown at this time.

CMU officials are not commenting so far, and police told WWJ Newsradio 950 that they’re dealing with an emergency and to call back later.

