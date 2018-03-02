CBS 62(dreamstime) 26905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the […]
MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WWJ) –  An alert sent to students says shots has been fired at Central Michigan University.

The message — which came as a voicemail — said it happened Friday near the 4th floor of Campbell Hall and that police are responding, Students are asked to stay clear of that area and to shelter in place.

A message posted to the officials CMU Facebook page at 9:30 a.m. said the suspect is still at large, that police advise all to take shelter, and if you see something suspicious, call 911.

It has not been confirmed at this time if anyone has been injured or killed.

The City of Mount Pleasant said in a tweet that the suspect is a black male and considered armed and dangerous. He was reportedly last seen near some railroad tracks.

Campbell Hall is a student dorm, part of a four dorm complex at the university, located in Mt. Pleasant. University buildings, city buildings and all Mt. Pleasant schools are on lockdown at this time.

CMU officials are not commenting so far, and police told WWJ Newsradio 950 that they’re dealing with an emergency and to call back later.

We are working to gather more information. [LISTEN LIVE for the latest]

