DETROIT (AP) – The Belle Isle Nature Center in Detroit is celebrating daylight saving time with a program on amphibian awareness and conservation.

The free event will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 11.

Detroit Zoological Society education curator Amy Greene says the goal is “to help people connect with what’s happening to amphibians in nature, including in their own backyards.”

She says the program will show how people can make daily choices that will help amphibians and the environment.

The nature center is on the east end of the Detroit River island. The center features indoor animal habitats, a bee exhibit, bird observation window and more.

Admission is free, but a State of Michigan Recreation Passport is required for personal vehicles to drive onto the island park.

 

