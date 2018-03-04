CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LONDON (AP) – Roger Bannister, the first runner to break the 4-minute barrier in the mile, has died. He was 88.

roger bannister gtyimage e1520188886549 Roger Bannister, First To Run Mile In Under 4 Minutes, Dies

This file photo taken on August 8, 1954 shows British runner Roger Bannister (L) winning the race ahead of Australian competitor John Landy (R) during the British Empire and Commonwealth Games in Vancouver. Photo Credit/Getty Images )

Bannister’s family said in a statement that he died peacefully on Saturday in Oxford.

On a windy late afternoon in Oxford on May 6, 1954, Bannister ran four laps on a cinder track in 3 minutes, 59.4 seconds to crack the mythical 4-minute mile – a feat many had thought humanly impossible.

A few months later in 1954, Bannister beat Australian rival John Landy in the “Miracle Mile” or “Mile of the Century” at the Empire Games in Vancouver, British Columbia as both men ran under 4 minutes.

Bannister then gave up running to pursue a long and distinguished medical career.

