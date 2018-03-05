DETROIT (WWJ) – Police are looking for tips from the public in the mysterious disappearance of a 29-year-old Detroit woman.

Angela Caraway was reported missing on Sunday by her husband who told police he’d last spoke with his wife at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. According to the husband, Caraway said she was on her way home from work in Dearborn — but she never arrived home, and he hasn’t heard from her since.

Caraway is described as 5’3” tall and around 140 lbs., with brown eyes and light and dark long brown hair she wears in braids. She was last seen wearing green scrubs and a green jacket and was driving a silver, 2016 Dodge Dart sedan.

Police said Caraway is believed to be in good physical condition.

Anyone who has seen this missing woman or who knows of her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Eighth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5800.