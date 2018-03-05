PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) – Oakland County Management and Budget Director Laurie Van Pelt is spending this week in Japan to connect with business leaders in that country.

The Oakland Press of Pontiac reports Monday that Van Pelt will remain in Japan until Saturday as part of the 2018 Japanese American Leadership Delegation program. The weeklong trip is dedicated to building people-to-people connections with Japanese leaders.

She and other members of the program are to visit Tokyo for meetings with the prime minister, foreign minister and top business executives.

Van Pelt calls the trip “an historic opportunity to make Oakland County’s connection with Japan even stronger.”

The newspaper reports that Japanese auto supplier Denso invested $75 million last year into an expansion of the company’s facility in Southfield, north of Detroit.

