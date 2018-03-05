HARRISON TOWNSHIP (WWJ) – A historic home in Macomb County is a total loss after an early morning fire breaks out.

The 108-year-old lakeside home in Harrison Township, along Lake St. Clair and Jefferson Avenue, caught fire Sunday.

The 4,000 square foot home was being rented by a couple, who were able to escape, but lost all their belongings.

Firefighter’s efforts were hampered by a broken hydrant, aging waterlines and older architecture. First responders called in to surrounding departments for water tanks to help in the efforts.

The couple planned to be married at the home this summer and lost all of their possessions in the blaze — and did not have renter’s insurance.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is believed to have been an accident.