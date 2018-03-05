DETROIT (WWJ) – Know before you go! The Michigan Department of Transportation is out with their annual construction map — detailing 141 upcoming projects.

More than 20 of them are in the metro Detroit area.

Motorists may already be aware of the biggest one: a major shut down of I-696 in the spring. Crews will close the westbound lanes from I-94 to I-75, with the eastbound lanes open via traffic shift. Then, from I-75 to I-275, only one lane will be open… with segments completely closed over 10 weekends between April and November.

Concrete repairs will close as many as three lanes along Woodward between 14 Mile Road and Big Beaver between March and August. In Macomb County, construction returns along M-59 or Hall Road, just west of Garfield Road to just east of Romeo Plank Road. In addition, parts of I-94 in Detroit will be closed for four weekends between May and November for bridge replacement.

“The yearly construction map is an excellent snapshot showing the extensive work MDOT has planned for the year to improve the state’s roads and bridges,” said State Transportation Director Kirk Steudle. “It’s also a useful tool to help drivers prepare for work zones along their planned route. Please remember to slow down in construction zones and avoid all distractions. The workers you’re trusting to fix the roads are trusting you with their lives. Drive safely and responsibly in their work area. We want everyone to make it home each and every night.”

The map is available at www.michigan.gov/mdotmaps.

As always, WWJ Newsradio 950 will have the latest from the roads during traffic and weather, every 10 minutes on the 8s. All state construction information is available 24/7 on the Mi Drive traffic website: www.michigan.gov/drive.