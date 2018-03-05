DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced that deposits are now being accepted for 2018-19 full season ticket plans. Fans can secure great seats to see the Red Wings square off against every NHL opponent in the state-of-the-art Little Caesars Arena – all while enjoying the exclusive benefits of being a full season ticket holder.

Full season ticket holders for the Red Wings receive the following benefits:

• Guaranteed seating for all 45 Red Wings’ home games

• Savings off Box Office prices, including increased savings for premium games

• Merchandise discounts and invitations to exclusive Season Ticket Holder-only events

• Playoffs priority and access to presale opportunities to purchase tickets from 313 Presents venues

• Dedicated personal Red Wings Ticket Service Executive

Additional information on Red Wings full season ticket plans can be obtained by visiting

http://www.DetroitRedWings.com/SeasonTicketPlans or by calling the Red Wings’ Ticket Sales & Service Office at 313-471-7575.