Filed Under:School Threat, Ypsilanti

YPSILANTI, Mich. (WWJ) –  Ypsilanti Community Middle School in Ypsilanti will remain closed for the rest of the day while authorities investigate a bomb threat.

The district website reported the school was evacuated Monday morning and that the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department was taking the lead on the matter, helping school officials with the evacuation and any further precautions.

District officials said evacuated students and staff were were bused to the high school’s Athletic Wing while a K9 unit was sweeping the middle school building.

Parents were advised to pick up their children. Those students not able to get a ride home or take the bus will remain with staff at the high school.

No injuries have been reported, and no further information has been released — including details concerning the threat or how it was discovered or conveyed to school officials.

The incident comes amid a wave of school threats in Southeast Michigan, following last month’s deadly shooting at a Florida high school.

Michigan State Police want to remind all students that they can and will be held accountable under the law for making threats against schools. “We take every one of these very seriously,” MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said.

[State Police Warn Students: School Threats Could Lead To Terrorism Charges]

