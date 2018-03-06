Tips Sought In Case Of 38 Year Old Detroit Woman, Missing 6 Weeks

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are hoping someone knows something about what happened to Katrina Parker.

Police say Parker, a 38-year-old Detroit resident, was last seen leaving her home n the 12000 block of Drew Ct. on Saturday, January 20 at around 6 p.m.

Family members say she is in good physical condition, but does suffer from mental illness.

Parker is described as a black female, 5’8″ tall and around 220 lbs. Police say she has been known to spend time in the Chalmers/Harper area.

Anyone who has seen this missing woman, knows of her whereabouts or who has any information that could help investigators with this case is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5940, or 313-596-5900.