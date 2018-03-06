CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. […]
LOS ANGELES- Bumble and the L.A. Clippers today announced a multi-year global partnership, bringing together two organizations with strong female leadership who support and invest in promoting gender equality. The popular location-based social networking app’s logo will be appearing on Clippers uniforms beginning tonight. The fully integrated marketing partnership will enable Bumble and the Clippers to leverage their passionate fan followings to further encourage these shared values.

The Bumble “Empowerment Badge” will be featured on team uniforms and serve as a powerful reminder from these two world-class companies of how innovation and excellence come from including different perspectives and backgrounds. The partnership will also extend to youth by expansion of the Clippers’ community initiatives to strengthen the skills, confidence and knowledge necessary for young women to achieve their full potential.

Bumble’s partnership with the Clippers was inspired by the NBA’s global footprint and the recognition that the Clippers are one of the most progressive organizations in sports and entertainment, led by the NBA’s largest female leadership team, which includes Gillian Zucker, the only female to hold the title of president among NBA teams.

“Never before has a major professional sports team partnered in this way with a female-driven brand like Bumble,” said Whitney Wolfe Herd, Bumble Founder and CEO. “It’s an honor to partner with an organization as progressive and compassionate as the Clippers. Like us, they know generating awareness for diversity and gender equality is critical to business success.”

“Through Steve Ballmer’s leadership, the Clippers have a clear commitment to diversity and equal opportunity,” said Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “From our players on the court to our leadership team, we are proud to stand with Bumble and do our part to emphasize that diversity and gender equality in the workplace is essential to organizational excellence. Bumble’s message and technology provide a platform for women in new and non-traditional spaces and it’s important to the Clippers that we innovate and reach our fans wherever our fans are.”

Bumble prioritizes investing in partnerships with companies who share its brand values. Moving forward, Bumble will continue to commit marketing dollars to working with brands that have strong female representation in executive management, as well as an emphasis on mentoring the next gen of female rising stars.

To view the debut of the “Empowerment Badge” click HERE.

Since 2014, Bumble has facilitated over 500 million women-led first moves and over four billion messages sent. Bumble is free and available from the App Store and Google Play.

